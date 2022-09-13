Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta breaks BOLDNESS meter, teases hot pics flaunting her svelte figure

New Delhi: Model turned actress Esha Gupta sure knows how to raise the mercury. Her social media feed is a delight for followers as she keeps it hot and happening. Hot photoshoots, luxue vacation spots - the Aashram 3 actress has it all up-to-date.

Esha Gupta recently dropped some sizzling pictures flaunting her svelte figure in a bodycon dress, followed by a sensational beach vibe photoshoot. The actress shared her Ibiza holiday diary with fans and got some fab comments too. Her Instagram is loaded with mesmerising pictures which can give any actress a run for her money. Esha has a massive 11.7 million followers on Instagram alone and her fanbase is ever-growing.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last year seen as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'.

She was seen along with Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the thriller series Nakaab recently. It has been directed by Soumik Sen. The actress featured in One Day: Justice Delivered and has 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.

Esha Gupta was last seen in Aashram Season 3 with Bobby Deol.