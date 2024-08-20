Mumbai: Stree 2 is receiving an astounding response at the box office and every actor is winning accolades for outstanding performances including our very own Jana played by Abhishek Banerjee. Abhishek gets exclusively candid with Zee News as she speaks about Stree 2 success and more.

When quizzed if he expected this phenomenal response at the box office, Abhishek confidently replied, "If you ask me personally, I knew it at Stree 1 also, I had predicted 70 to 80 cr, and that time Apar was like I have gone mad and he said that I have no idea of reality, I was like I don't keno but I feel this film resonates with everyone, from kids to adults. When I read Stree 2, I told Amar Kaushik, he is making a saga, he is making an adventure saga like comic books. So, when we saw making it I was very sure that either it would be a blockbuster or a dud at the box office. But of course, nobody would have expected that it will be 200 crore in 4 days, and will be in the league of Jawan and Pathaan."

We asked Abhishek, what changed after the Stree 2 success, and he had very honest feedback," Price point changes, I mean that's a very important change, apart from that nothing else changes, I am more confident, I am waiting to hear to good scripts, I am just overwhelmed".

Talking about playing Jana for the second time in Stree 2, Abhishek insisted," Honestly, Jana is in me, my childhood name is Gola, I have been Jana since childhood, I was mama's boy. I am also a very good friend, My friends can vouch for me that I am there for them in their good, bad and all the times. I just had to tap that energy."

Amar Kaushik gave every character life and the success belongs to everyone, Every character has shined in the film, and people connected with the characters, we asked Abhishek to react, to which he said," It is a very welcoming change and thanks to the audience that they are also maturing with us, we have a Vijay Sethupathi and Faahad Faasil who are giving blockbusters and it's very important to get the love back and if we don't it disheartens.

I am grateful that the audience is going for good cinema, good acting and good direction. They understand the hard work and that is why they are reciprocating."

Abhishek hasn't got time to celebrate the success but reveals how he is planning to celebrate this victory, I am shooting and at work till the 27th, but after that, I will take a nice long holiday and cut off from the success and walk on the foreign streets, eat good food and meet someone whom I can use for my next character".

When we quizzed Abhishek if he would continue to keep his price high after the success, he explained," I did Stolen for free because it didn't allow the budget, and I believed in the script, of course, I am the percentage partner when the film will earn I will earn, But when I say a price hike, that doesn't mean that I am putting a price tag on me, it depends on the budget and then only we will rotate the fees and every actor should do that in the same way."

Lastly, we asked him to give an update on Stree 3, he said, "Abhi toh likhna shuru kia, I don't think it will start in the next 1 or 2 years, Amar Kaushik is a genius, unless he will not have a banger script he won't start".

Stree 2 has earned Rs 300 crore at the box office and has become the biggest blockbuster of this year.