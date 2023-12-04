New Delhi: Uorfi Javed, the style icon, is yet again in news. Instagram sensation Uorfi Javed faced a potential setback as her popular social media account was temporarily suspended. Later, the social media platform admitted to making a mistake and reinstated Uorfi Javed's account, apologizing. A well known portal took to its social media account captioning the post:

“Urfi herself has shared the screenshot of the message in which it has been said that her account has been suspended. However, Urfi’s account is still visible i.e. she has recovered her account. Many things have been written by Meta in the screenshot of suspending Instagram, which is normal advisory. It is told in the screenshot that her Instagram was suspended due to not following the community guidelines.”

Known for her lively personality and bold fashion choices, Uorfi has worked hard to build a significant following on Instagram. This incident highlights the changing landscape of digital content creation and stresses the importance of following community guidelines. It also shows how mistakes in account management can impact celebrities who invest time and effort in growing their online presence. It's a clear reminder of the need for famous personalities to adhere to community standards to ensure a strong and lasting digital footprint, given the significant effort they put into building and maintaining their online profiles.