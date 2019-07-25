close

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi receives lewd Facebook message, seeks help from Mumbai police

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shared a screenshot of an obscene message that she received on social media app Facebook, asking Mumbai Police for help. The message was sent from an account named Lacosta Maphisa.

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Actress-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shared a screenshot of an obscene message that she received on social media app Facebook, asking Mumbai Police for help. The message was sent from an account named Lacosta Maphisa.

Along with sharing the screenshot on micro-blogging site Twitter, Suchitra wrote, “When someone claims to work on National Prime Prevention council & harasses women this way @MahaCyber1@MumbaiPolice pls take note. This message was sent to me on @facebook!

Take a look at the tweet here:

In response to the singer-actress's plea, Mumbai Police replied, “Ma'am, we have already forwarded to our Social Media cell and Cyber police station for necessary intervention & action. Moreover, you can also Dial 100 or Tweet us, alternatively for prompt support.”

To this, the singer responded, “Thank u @MumbaiPolice”

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is known for her albums like Dole Dole, Aha, Dum Tara, and Zindagi.

She was last seen in John Abraham-Mouni Roy starrer 'Romeo Akbar Walter' and played the role of Rehana Kazmi.

