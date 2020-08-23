Suffocated, I need to breathe: Sooraj Pancholi quits Instagram, deletes all posts except one

New Delhi: Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who is allegedly being linked to celebrity manager Disha Salian's death case, has quit Instagram, saying he feels "suffocated". He also deleted all his posts except for one, which dates back to 2018 when he turned 28.

In an Instagram story, Sooraj wrote, "See you Instagram! Hopefully will see you someday when the world is a better place. I need to breathe #Suffocated."

Talking about Sooraj's only post on Instagram as of now, it mentions about Sooraj's court trials in connection with actress Jiah Khan's suicide case of 2013.

"I have been fighting the case in court for the last 6 years, with patience and respect, waiting for the trial to be completed. In this process, I have been called a murderer, a criminal, an abuser and so much worse. I read these things about me almost every single day. And my heartfelt effort has always been to be strong, respectful and ignore it. But they still fill my and my loved ones’ heart with so much sadness. I don’t blame the people who call me names, because that’s how i have been portrayed in public, but I’m not the monster that has been portrayed in headlines. I know how easy it is to think the worst of someone and accuse them but it is exceptionally hard to prove myself innocent as there’s a procedure that we need to follow," read an excerpt from his post.

Read Sooraj's entire post here:

Meanwhile, some days ago, Sooraj Pancholi blasted 'fake media' on social media for dragging his name in Disha's case. Disha was late star Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager. The 28-year-old allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Mumbai on June 8, nearly a week before Sushant was found hanging at his apartment on June 14.

On his Instagram timeline, Sooraj shared a news report claiming he knew Disha and partied with her some years ago and said, "Is this the media we are supposed to trust? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not 'Disha Salian' that is my friend who doesn't even live in India .. Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this! Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone’s life."

"I have said this before and I'm saying it again 'I have never met or spoken to Disha Salian in my life'. I’ve had enough," he added.

Sooraj Pancholi was in 2013 charged with abetting actress Jiah Khan's suicide. They were dating each other at that time. The 25-year-old was found hanging at her Mumbai residence on June 3, 2013. It was deemed a suicide and reconfirmed as a suicide in 2016 following an extensive investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a hearing at the Bombay High Court.