Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan breaks the internet with stunning pics, lets her eyes do the talking

Suhana Khan made her Instagram account public a few days ago and is breaking the internet yet again with some of her stunning pictures.

Suhana Khan breaks the internet with stunning pics, lets her eyes do the talking
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@suhanakhan2

New Delhi: Megastar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who made her Instagram account public a few days ago, is breaking the internet yet again with some of her stunning pictures which she recently posted on her timeline. Dressed in a black outfit, Suhana lets her eyes do the talking in the pictures. She teamed her look with a red lip colour, high ponytail and light eye make-up. 

Here are the pictures of Suhana Khan:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

What's the word? Gorgeous, na?

Suhana has so far shared 22 posts on her Instagram timeline and has 320k followers. She is followed by stars like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and her BFF Ananya Panday. Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya Kapoor have been friends since childhood. When in Mumbai, the best friends are often spotted hanging out together. 

As Suhana's account gets public, here are some of her best pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Make me laugh and take me dancing

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

Suhana is SRK and Gauri's middle child. She is 19-years-old and studies in England. Aryan and AbRam are her two brothers. Suhana too aspires to be an actress. She recently starred in a short film titled 'The Grey Part Of Blue'. Besides Suhana, the movie also featured Robin Gonnella and was written by Theo Gimeno. 

Suhana Khansuhana khan picsshah rukh khan daughter suhanasuhana instagram pics
