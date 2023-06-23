Suhana Khan Buys Agricultural Land Worth Rs 12.91 Cr Spread Across 1.5 Acres In Alibaug: Report

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter is all set to make her big screen debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies for Netflix. The star kid is currently hogging attention as reports hint at her purchasing an agricultural piece of land in Alibaug, Maharashtra. According to MoneyControl.com, the land bought is spread across an area of 1.5 acres.

Money Control has attributed the details to documents shared by IndexTap.com. It is priced worth Rs 12.91 crore. The land bought in Alibaug has three structures of 1,750 sq ft, 420 sq ft and 48 sq ft carpet area respectively.

Reportedly, the deal was registered on June 1, 2023.

Interestingly, not just Suhana but many other celebs have their holiday homes in Alibaug. A-listers such as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli among others have purchased properties in the coastal town. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan also has a plush swanky bungalow spread across 20,000 square metres where he often hosts starry bashes for his industry pals.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies’. The highly anticipated film marks the debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, along with Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film has been produced by Tiger Baby Films, Graphic India and Archies Comics. The film will release this year on Netflix.

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the project, which Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti are producing under their banner Tiger Baby.