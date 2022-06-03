हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan flaunts her toned midriff, is all smile as she poses with 'The Archies' co-stars: CHECK OUT

Suhana had struck a stylish pose, donning a ribbed, black-coloured full-sleeved crop top matched with high-waist blue denim. Her hair tied in a loose bun, with locks falling on either side, made her look chic. 

MUMBAI: Daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, star kid Suhana Khan, recently took to Instagram to share some pictures of herself alongside her co-stars from her debut Netflix film, 'The Archies' while shooting for the film in Ooty. She captioned the post with just a simple smiley emoji.

Suhana had struck a stylish pose, donning a ribbed, black-coloured full-sleeved crop top matched with high-waist blue denim. Her hair tied in a loose bun, with locks falling on either side, made her look chic. It seemed that Suhana opted for a no-makeup, makeup look.

In the second picture, Suhana had snapped pictures with her 'The Archies' co-stars, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. Suhana and actor Boney Kapoor's daughter were seen in all smiles while the other debutantes looked quite happy.

Khushi Kapoor was seen wearing a beige-tinged baggy sweater coupled with sky blue denim and a small, black sling bag. Yuvraj had casual wear on him with a striped T-shirt and an aqua jacket. His black trousers and free-flowing hair made him look completely vintage. 

On the other hand, Vedang gave a style statement with a maroon-hued shirt, a denim jacket casually hung over his shoulders and a navy blue cap. The third image had Suhana Khan striking a walking pose, her head slightly tilted back. 

Suhana's smile complimented her look further. Rudra Mahuvar who also features in 'The Archies' appeared in the fourth image, showing off his muscles, standing behind Suhana and Yuvraj.  The trio can be spotted with smiles on their faces. The fifth image reveals Suhana in a fashionable pose, with one hand behind her ear and legs crisscrossed, giving a smile as usual. 

Suhana will be making her Bollywood debut with Netflix's film 'The Archies', directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is an adaptation of the popular 'Archie' comics. Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Agastya Nanda will also play pivotal roles in the film. The trailer, which features the characters and a catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders, gives viewers a glimpse into the universe that Akhtar promises to bring to life for them. 

 

