हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan is burning up the internet with her gorgeous pics - Check out!

Suhana Khan has made the spotlight follow her again after she posted a few pictures of herself recently on Instagram.

Suhana Khan is burning up the internet with her gorgeous pics - Check out!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@suhanakhan2

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has made the spotlight follow her again after she posted a few pictures of herself recently on Instagram. The photos appear to be taken at the Khans' Mumbai residence - Mannat. Suhana looks like a million bucks in a black outfit as she strikes a stunning pose. She aced her look with statement earrings and bracelets.

Suhana used lyrics from Lana Del Rey's song 'Blue Jeans' to caption her post. "Walked into the room, you know you made my eyes burn it was like James Dean," she wrote.  

Take a look at the pictures we are talking about:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

walked into the room, you know you made my eyes burnn it was like James Dean

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

Oh, hello there, Suhana Khan. You look lovely! 

Suhana's glamorous looks are often the talk of the town. Her Instagram account is filled with her fabulous photos that will make your jaw drop.

Suhana is studying films at New York University. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England. Some time ago, she made her acting debut with a short film called ‘The Grey Part of Blue’.

Tags:
Suhana Khansuhana khan instagramsuhana khan picssuhana picsshah rukh khan daughter suhana
Next
Story

In Kangana Ranaut vs Bollywood, cricketer Manoj Tiwary picks side: When karma hits back...
  • 11,55,191Confirmed
  • 28,084Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M12S

Video: Journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot at in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, dies