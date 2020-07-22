Suhana Khan is burning up the internet with her gorgeous pics - Check out!

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has made the spotlight follow her again after she posted a few pictures of herself recently on Instagram. The photos appear to be taken at the Khans' Mumbai residence - Mannat. Suhana looks like a million bucks in a black outfit as she strikes a stunning pose. She aced her look with statement earrings and bracelets.

Suhana used lyrics from Lana Del Rey's song 'Blue Jeans' to caption her post. "Walked into the room, you know you made my eyes burn it was like James Dean," she wrote.

Take a look at the pictures we are talking about:

Oh, hello there, Suhana Khan. You look lovely!

Suhana's glamorous looks are often the talk of the town. Her Instagram account is filled with her fabulous photos that will make your jaw drop.

Suhana is studying films at New York University. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England. Some time ago, she made her acting debut with a short film called ‘The Grey Part of Blue’.