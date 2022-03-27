Suhana Khan is impressed with Shah Rukh Khan’s physical transformation for Pathaan, writes, ‘Uhhh my dad is 56’

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is super impressed by her superstar father’s physical transformation for his much-awaited action thriller ‘Pathaan’. Sharing a photo of SRK’s chiselled body from his upcoming film, Suhana proudly captioned the post, “Uhhh my dad is 56...we are not allowed excuses #pathaan”. The star kid also seems to be hinting at her father’s dedication towards his work. Suhana hopes to follow his footsteps and become an actress. According to multiple news reports, she and Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor are supposed to make their acting debut in Archie’s comics remake by Zoya Akhtar for Netflix. However, no formal announcement has been made yet.

Earlier, Gauri Khan also shared Shah Rukh’s photo on Instagram and wrote, “Loving the Pathaan vibe."



After multiple photo leaks from the sets of ‘Pathan’, King Khan himself treated his fans by sharing the first photo of his amazing physical transformation. He had captioned it, “Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga….,” hinting towards his collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar for SRK Plus.

In the now viral photo, we can see Shah Rukh rocking the eight-pack abs. The actor is wearing black aviator glasses and is looking away. Heis also holding two ropes in his hands.

‘Pathan’ also marks Shah Rukh’s acting comeback after the 2018 box-office disaster ‘Zero’, that also starrer Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Produced by Yash Raj Films, ‘Pathan’ is set to hit theatres on January 25, 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan is also said to have done a cameo as his popular RAW agent character ‘Tiger’ in ‘Pathan’.