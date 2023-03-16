Suhana Khan Stuns In Mom Gauri Khan's Silver Saree, Oozes Oomph At Alaana Panday's Sangeet- Watch

New Delhi: Suhana Khan often makes headlines for her social media posts and stunning looks. The daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is soon to make a debut in the Bollywood industry with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies.' Last night, the star kid stunned in her mom's silver saree at Alaana Panday's sangeet ceremony.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Suhana can be seen walking toward her car after the function. She smiled as she held her saree and got inside her car. Before Suhana, Ananya Panday's younger sister came out and ran toward the car. Suhana mouthed 'thank you' to the paps before she left the venue.

Fans have flooded the comment sections with heart-eye and love emojis. One wrote, "She looks stunning!! Gives K3G Rani vibes." Another one said, "Wow she looks so beautiful." Another comment read, “Suhana looks stunning.” One more person commented, "'Thank you', what a sweet girl." One more fan wrote, “Nice saree Suhana.”

The saree Suhana wore last night is her mom Gauri Khan's, the celebrity wife slayed in the silver saree at Akash Ambani's wedding. Suhana is definitely adding an oomph factor with her stunning blouse.

'The Archies' is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies and will release on Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina among others.