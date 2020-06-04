Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul welcome baby boy, name little one Ved

New Delhi: Television actress Ekta Kaul and actor Sumeet Vyas became proud parents to a baby boy. Sumeet took to social media and announced the good news with everyone. The little addition to the family has been named Ved.

Sumeet tweeted: It’s a boy.

Shall be called VED.

Mamma and Daddy are acting cliché ... smothering the child every few minutes...

It’s a boy.

Shall be called VED.

Mamma and Daddy are acting cliché ... smothering the child every few minutes... — Sumeet Vyas (@vyas_sumeet) June 4, 2020

Sumeet and Ekta got married on September 15, 2018.

The couple has a huge fan following and their social media pictures often hog the limelight for being adorable and romantic.

Sumeet shot to fame with TVF's 2014 web series Permanent Roommates and was also seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Veere Di Wedding'.

Ekta Kaul, was first seen in Rab Se Sohna Isshq, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, and Mere Angne Mein. She was also a contestant in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6.

Congratulations to new mommy-daddy!