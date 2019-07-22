Sun-kissed Hina Khan looks radiant in her latest Instagram pictures- See inside

close

Hina Khan

Television's favorite vamp Komolika aka Hina Khan has taken a sabbatical from the television and busy concentrating on her upcoming movies. The actress, who enjoys a huge fanbase, took to social media to share a few sun-kissed pictures of herself.

New Delhi: Television's favorite vamp Komolika aka Hina Khan has taken a sabbatical from the television and busy concentrating on her upcoming movies. The actress, who enjoys a huge fanbase, took to social media to share a few sun-kissed pictures of herself.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Hina wrote, "Be careful with that look you give, it steals heartbeats She blushingly said #NoMkup #MorningPhotography."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

After enticing her fans as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2,  Hina made her debut into the world of movie with 'Lines' which is based on the backdrop of Kargil war. It is reportedly a love story set in Kashmir. Hina, who originally hails from the valley was seen playing a character named Nazia.

Hina became one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 11 and her stint in the show was loved by all. It was only after Bigg Boss, Hina bagged the mega project with Balaji. However, she soon exited the show to foray into films.

She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with over 6 million followers.

  

