Suniel Shetty spills the beans on KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s wedding, says, ‘Jaldi hogi’

Suniel Shetty spilled the beans on Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding and said that it will happen soon at the launch event of his web series Dharavi Bank.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 10:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Suniel Shetty spills the beans on KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's wedding, says, 'Jaldi hogi'

New Delhi: Cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty’s wedding is one of the most awaited events by fans across the nation. While the duo keeps on sharing their loved-up pictures on social media, Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty spilled the beans on their wedding.  

Now recently at the launch event of his upcoming crime thriller series ‘Dharavi Bank’, the reporters asked Suniel Shetty about Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding. As quoted by Pinkvilla, Suniel responded by saying, "Jaldi hogi (it will happen soon)." 

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are often seen hanging out together. The power couple made their relationship official when Rahul attended the premiere of her brother Ahan Shetty's debut film ‘Tadap’ in the year 2021. The couple were seen posing together at the event. Suniel, too, has been spotted at KL Rahul's cricket matches. 

On Athiya Shetty’s birthday on November 5, KL Rahul penned a sweet post for her and wrote, "Happy birthday to my (with a joker emoji) you make everything better," along with a red heart emoji. Athiya Shetty made her debut with Salman Khan Films' 'Hero' in 2015 opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She was last seen in 2019 film 'Motichoor Chaknachoor', opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. 

See the post shared by KL Rahul on Athiya Shetty's birthday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KL Rahul (@klrahul)

Pic courtesy- Instagram

Suniel Shetty’s web series ‘Dharavi Bank’ released on MX Player on November 19. Also starring Vivek Oberoi, the series has been directed by Samit Kakkad.  

