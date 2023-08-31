Sunil Darhshan Accuses Gadar Star Sunny Deol Of Owing Him Rs 77 Lakh, Says 'He Made Properties But'

New Delhi: Director Suneel Darshan has been away from the limelight for a long time. He once shared a fantastic working relationship with 'Gadar 2' star Sunny Deol and the two worked together in several projects including Inteqam (1988), Lootere (1993), and Ajay(1996). However, the friendship between the two apparently went kaput on the sets of 'Ajay'.

The filmmaker while speaking to Dainik Bhaskar claimed that Sunny Deol owes him some money and has not returned it for several years. The filmmaker revealed that Sunny asked for the distribution rights of their film, Ajay, in 1996 when he wanted to start an international film distribution company. He added that Sunny convinced him to get the money from London, and promised to pay him later when he got the prints of the film from Suneel.

The filmmaker accused the actor of not returning his money despite several requests. He claimed that Sunny ignoring his requests to return the payment and would call him in various cities across the country - Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mumbai. He said that Sunny would claim personal problems as the reason behind the non-payment.



"Later, he asked for my help in the production of a film that he was working on. He said he'd do a film with me and adjust the dues in my payment after the film was completed. I had already done two films with Sunny and I believed him. Neither was the film completed nor did I get any money. I ran after Sunny Deol for four years and he had some hits as well as some flops during that time. It was wrong, therefore I approached the court," Suneel told Dainik Bhaskar.

The filmmaker claimed that neither Sunny returned his money nor completed the shoot of the film. "It has been almost 27 years and I am still running around in circles for the court case. I tried my best for an outside-court settlement but it could not happen. This man is not even ready to respect the court's verdict," he said.

Suneel claimed that Sunny owes him Rs 77.25 lakh.

Meanwhile, following the feud with Sunny Deol, the filmmaker went on to work with Bobby Deol in three films, including 'Barsaat', 'Dosti: Friends Forever' and 'Shakalaka Boom'.

Sunny, on the other hand, made his rock-solid comeback on the screen with 'Gadar 2: Ek Katha', which turned out to be a massive blockbuster in theatres. The film, which is a sequel to 2001 release 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', has collected over 460 crore on Box Office and is inching close to Rs 500 crore club.