Sunita makes everything better: Anil Kapoor

Sunita Kapoor

He will also be seen in "Pagalpanti".

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor says his wife Sunita makes everything better for him. Anil said this in reply to a tweet by a user, who shared the link talking about the actor and his wife being "the best hosts in B-town".

"Sunita makes everything better, even healthy food! Thank you... for the kind words. We love having our friends and family over and she is definitely the hostess with the mostest," he wrote.

Anil is currently busy shooting for "Malang", which is directed by Mohit Suri and also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.

He will also be seen in "Pagalpanti".

 

