Sunny Deol gives glimpse of his 'icing on the cake' moment

Manali: Actor Sunny Deol is having a gala time in Manali. On Sunday, he took to Instagram and shared a video of him playfully shoving his head in the snow."Icing on the cake. Enjoy every moment of Life. #Mountains #snowday #sunday," Sunny captioned the clip.

Earlier, he dropped multiple pictures from the hill station, wherein he can be seen striking poses against the mesmerising view of the snow-capped mountains.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "A fresh whiff of mountain air to welcome 2022#Manali #NewYear #Nature #2022".

It seems like Manali is Sunny’s favourite holiday destination as last year also he along with his father Dharmendra spent quality time for a couple of days there.

He also shot a few portions of his upcoming film ‘Gadar 2’ there. The movie is a sequel of his superhit film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’. This film also stars actress Ameesha Patel and is directed by Anil Sharma - who also directed the original film.