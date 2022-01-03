हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol gives glimpse of his 'icing on the cake' moment

Sunny Deol will next be seen in the sequel of his superhit film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'.

Sunny Deol gives glimpse of his &#039;icing on the cake&#039; moment
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Manali: Actor Sunny Deol is having a gala time in Manali. On Sunday, he took to Instagram and shared a video of him playfully shoving his head in the snow."Icing on the cake. Enjoy every moment of Life. #Mountains #snowday #sunday," Sunny captioned the clip.

Earlier, he dropped multiple pictures from the hill station, wherein he can be seen striking poses against the mesmerising view of the snow-capped mountains.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "A fresh whiff of mountain air to welcome 2022#Manali #NewYear #Nature #2022".

It seems like Manali is Sunny’s favourite holiday destination as last year also he along with his father Dharmendra spent quality time for a couple of days there.

He also shot a few portions of his upcoming film ‘Gadar 2’ there. The movie is a sequel of his superhit film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’. This film also stars actress Ameesha Patel and is directed by Anil Sharma - who also directed the original film.

