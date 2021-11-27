हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sunny Deol showers blessings on son Karan Deol on his birthday

On the occasion of Karan Deol's birthday, his father Sunny Deol wished him on his special day through a heart-warming post. He also posted a picture on his Instagram handle to make him feel special. 

New Delhi: As actor Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol turned a year older on Saturday, he wished him loads of luck and love.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny wrote, "Blessing always. Love you my son."

 

Alongside the heartfelt note, Sunny posted a picture with Karan.

Bobby Deol also wished Karan a very Happy Birthday on social media.

"Happy birthday to #Velle No.1 @imkarandeol lots of love beta," Bobby posted on Instagram, adding a selfie with Karan.

 

Karan and his father even cut a cake with media personnel today.

For the unversed, Karan made his acting debut with his father Sunny's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019. He is now waiting for the release of his second film 'Velle'.

