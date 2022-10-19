NewsLifestylePeople
Sunny Deol takes his team for ‘bhutta’ treat on his 66th birthday in Manali- SEE PICS

Sunny Deol celebrated his 66th birthday in Manali with his gang. The actor took everyone for bhutta treat in the hill station. 

Manali: Actor Sunny Deol chose to celebrate his 66th birthday with his team in Manali. Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a few photographs in which he is seen giving `bhutta` treats to his friends on his birthday. "Birthday Bhutte Treat with Gang," he captioned the post. In one of the images, Sunny is seen taking a bite of his deliciously charred corn. 

Sunny received several birthday wishes on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Sunny Pra," actor Jackie Shroff commented. Sunny`s brother Bobby Deol, too, dropped a heartfelt wish for him on Instagram. 

Fans of the actor also took to the comments section to wish their favourite actor a very happy birthday. “Happy birthday Sir  I am your big fan from Russia,” wrote one user. “Happy Birthday God Bless you always,” wished another user. 

"I Love You Bhaiya #happybirthday," Bobby wrote, adding a picture of him with his "bhaiya." The Deol brothers have also worked together in a few films, including Dillagi, Apne, and Yamla Pagla Deewana. The two will be seen in `Apne 2` soon. The sequel will also star their father Dharmendra and Sunny`s son Karan Deol.Directed by Anil Sharma, the upcoming film is the sequel to the much-loved family drama `Apne`, which was released in 2007. 

 The film, which revolves around the importance of family bonds, also starred Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Katrina Kaif. The Apne 2 team will start shooting for the film soon. Reportedly, they will also head to London for the major sequence of the film. 

