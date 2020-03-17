Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are training kids to wear masks to deal with coronavirus

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber are training their three children - Nisha, Noah and Asher - to wear masks as precautionary measures. Sunny took to Instagram to share a picture of them wearing masks and wrote, "A new era! So sad that my kids have to now live like this but it's necessary. Training toddlers to wear a mask Day 1. Family effort."

Here's what she posted:

Earlier in January, when the deadly coronavirus raised an alarm across the globe, Sunny and Daniel took to their respective Instagram timelines to raise awareness about the disease and urged everyone to wear masks and stay safe. The couple posted a selfie from the airport and wrote, "Safe is the new cool! Don't be ignorant about what is happening around you or think the coronavirus can't affect you. Be smart and be safe" and "It's cooler to be safe. Airports are the fastest way to catch the insane coronavirus. Don't be an idiot. Be safe."

Sunny and Daniel married in 2011. They adopted Nisha in 2017 and twin boys Noah and Asher were born to them via surrogacy in 2018.

As of Tuesday, total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India stands at 125. There have been three deaths due to the virus in the country