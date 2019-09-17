close

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone pulls off a stunning neon outfit on her day out with kids - Photos

Sunny Leone pulls off a stunning neon outfit on her day out with kids - Photos
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Popular B-Town star Sunny Leone was recently spotted in Juhu doing her mommy duties. She was clicked with kids Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah and Asher. Sunny looked strikingly stunning in a neon green top and black shorts with a belt. 

She donned a super stylish look and complemented it with black shiny stilettoes. Check out the photos: 

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Sunny is often seen picking up or dropping off her kids to school and that's when paps on duty manage to click some amazing family pictures. 

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted their first child Nisha Kaur from Latur, a village in Maharashtra in July 2017. She was 21 months old at the time of adoption.

On March 4, 2018, the couple announced the birth of their twin boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber born through surrogacy.

The couple is popular on social media and more often than not their pictures go viral on the internet.

 

