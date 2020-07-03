हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saroj Khan

Sunny Leone recalls 'brief encounter' with Saroj Khan teaching her folk dance

Sunny Leone has shared a brief encounter with choreographer Saroj Khan, who died following a massive heart attack here on Friday morning.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sunnyleone

Mumbai: Sunny Leone has shared a brief encounter with choreographer Saroj Khan, who died following a massive heart attack here on Friday morning.

Sunny recalled in an Instagram post how the late choreographer had once tried to teach her a few basics of Indian folk dance. Along with her post, Sunny also shared a black-and-white picture where the two can be seen discussing something.

"My very brief encounter by a beautiful patient guru who was trying to teach some basics of Indian folk dancing. Even though our encounter was short I always go back to these videos to learn from her over and over. God Bless your soul and may you rest in peace," she wrote alongside the image.

She added: "My heart goes out to the family, close friends and to all those out there who have lost this beautiful person from your life. RIP Ma'am!"

Khan was 71 and had been admitted to a Bandra hospital for a fortnight for breathing and diabetes problems. She was suffering from multiple health issues, but had tested negative for COVID-19, and the end came around 1.30 am on Friday.

One of the most prominent choreographers in Hindi cinema, Saroj Khan, who was fondly called as "Masterji" in the industry, has worked in over 2000 songs. Her most famous collaborations were with Madhuri Dixit (notably "Ek Do Teen" and "Dhak Dhak Karne Laga") and Sridevi ("Hawa Hawai", "Main Naagin Tu Sapera") among many others

