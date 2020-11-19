हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone stuns in a 'Little Black Dress' - Pic proof!

She returned to Mumbai recently and has resumed work, though she hasn't yet disclosed anything about the project she is shooting for.

Sunny Leone stuns in a &#039;Little Black Dress&#039; - Pic proof!

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone makes a killer style statement in a glittery little black number in her latest social media post.

In the Instagram picture, Sunny matches her LBD with a bright blue jacket. She completes the impact leaving her hair open and casually holding her stilettos in one hand as she walks barefoot. She gives a smile away from the camera for impact.

"Headed to work? Headed to buy groceries?? Or just going for a stroll?? Hmmmm...." she teased in the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny was in Los Angeles with her family for six months this year following the onset of the pandemic. At that time, she said she felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

She returned to Mumbai recently and has resumed work, though she hasn't yet disclosed anything about the project she is shooting for.

 

Tags:
Sunny LeoneSunny Leone picsSunny Leone photos
Next
Story

Manoj Bajpayee warns about fake Twitter account using his name
  • 89,58,483Confirmed
  • 1,31,578Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M3S

Zee News Exclusive : Seema Dhaka, Delhi police constable who traced 76 missing kids