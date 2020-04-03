Sunny Leone turn up the heat in a sizzling monokini, poses by the beach for a photoshoot - In Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's new show 'Locked Up With Sunny' is up and she is making waves online already. On the show, host Sunny interacts with new guests by going live and discussing how they are spending their quarantine time all this while. Quite innovative, right?

Well, as the world iS grappling with the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, Sunny Leone has launched her new show virtually to keep up with the times and make the most of this lockdown period. She recently went live with ace celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani and shared never-seen-before pictures from her photoshoot.

Check it out here:

She indeed is raising the mercury levels in the photoshoot.

Dressed in a sizzling pastel shade monokini and posing by the beach, Sunny ups the glam quotient by several notches.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone and hubby Daniel Weber have been urging fans to maintain social distancing. In fact, they even trained their kids - Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher and Noah - how to wear masks in the times of corona.