Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone's cryptic post looks like a perfect reply to Kangana Ranaut's sly dig

Sunny Leone left the adult film industry long back and moved to India after 'Bigg Boss' happened.

Sunny Leone&#039;s cryptic post looks like a perfect reply to Kangana Ranaut&#039;s sly dig
Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills

New Delhi: Actress Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram and shared a cryptic post replying to Kangana Ranaut vs Urmila Matondkar controversy where the 'Baby Doll' actress's name was dragged indirectly. 

Sunny shared on Instagram: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lunch date! Catching up on world drama!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

For the uninitiated, after a war of words ensued between Kangana and Urmila over the former calling her a 'soft porn star' on national television, reactions flooded the internet. Bollywood biggies supported Urmila and slammed Kangana for her unsavoury comment. 

Later, justifying her statement, Kangana suggested that it was not said in a derogatory way and that the industry has even welcomed Sunny Leone, who was formerly an adult star.

Sunny Leone left the adult film industry long back and moved to India after 'Bigg Boss' happened. She has worked in several Bollywood movies and featured in many blockbuster songs. 

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted their first child Nisha Kaur from Latur, a village in Maharashtra in July 2017. She was 21 months old at the time of adoption.

On March 4, 2018, the couple announced the birth of their twin boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber born through surrogacy.

The couple is popular on social media and more often than not their pictures go viral on the internet.

 

