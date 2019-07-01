Sunny Leone's day out with hubby and kids hogs limelight—Pics inside

New Delhi: B-Town stunner Sunny Leone and dashing hubby Daniel Weber were recently spotted in and around Juhu, Mumbai. The gorgeous couple's day out with kids looked like a perfect fam jam moment.

Sunny donned an all black-outfit while Daniel wore a casual white tee and blue jeans. The adorable three kids were happy to spot the paps waiting for them.

Check out their photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Isn't this a freeze frame moment?

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted their first child Nisha Kaur from Latur, a village in Maharashtra in July 2017. She was 21 months old at the time of adoption.

On March 4, 2018, the couple announced the birth of their twin boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber born through surrogacy.

The actress was first seen in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 5' and soon after that, she made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's thriller outing 'Jism 2'.

Ever since that in 2012, Sunny has featured in several movies and hosted shows on MTV such as 'Splitsvilla' and 'Haunted Weekends with Sunny Leone' to name a few.