Tiger Shroff

'Superhuman' Tiger Shroff 'deadlifts' 200 kg

Bollywood's action hero Tiger Shroff on Sunday stunned his friends and fans as he shared a video of him lifting 200 kg.

&#039;Superhuman&#039; Tiger Shroff &#039;deadlifts&#039; 200 kg

Mumbai: Bollywood's action hero Tiger Shroff on Sunday stunned his friends and fans as he shared a video of him lifting 200 kg.

Tiger, who is known for his love for fitness, took to his Instagram to upload a video, where he is seen doing deadlifts with 200 kg in the gym.

"Its been a while since I pushed myself this far. 200 kgs. Used to feel a lot lighter back in high school. Only human," he captioned the video.

Actor Ishaan Khatter commented: "Superhuman".

To which, Tiger replied: "Haha bro on our way."

Tiger's video currently has over 52,000 views.

On the acting front, Tiger currently awaits the release of his forthcoming film "War", which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor.

