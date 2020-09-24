Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB to quiz Showik Chakraborty in Taloja jail

Mumbai: A Special NDPS Court on Thursday allowed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to question Showik Chakraborty and Dipesh Sawant at the Taloja Central Jail in Raigad where they are lodged, officials said here on Thursday.

The NCB wanted to question them for certain aspects pertaining to the drug-related probe into the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s case.

The duo is currently in judicial custody till October 6 and their bail application is expected to come up for hearing in the Bombay High Court shortly.

Showik is the brother of Sushant`s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is also in judicial custody in Byculla Jail, while Sawant is the househelp of the late actor, who was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14.