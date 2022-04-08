हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput case update: CBI refuses to reveal details, know why

Here is the latest update by CBI on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput case update: CBI refuses to reveal details, know why
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is still under investigation according to a latest update by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). An RTI report was filed regarding the case, however, CBI refused to divulge on the details of the case as they stated it may impede the investigation. 

Regarding the same, an ANI tweet read, ""Sushant Singh Rajput case is in the process of investigation, information about the progress may impede the process of investigation. Information requested cannot be provided," CBI in its reply to an RTI query"

Take a look at the tweet:

 

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly died by suicide on June 14, 2020, stays alive in the memory of his family, friends and loved ones. The sudden death of the actor came as a shock for his close ones, who still have not been able to cope up with the loss.

The NCB began probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters in Bollywood after the late actor's sudden demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being investigated by three premier agencies of the country - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively. 

The 34-year-old star in a short span of time earned all the love of his followers, leaving behind a lasting memory.

