Sushant Singh Rajput lost 7 films despite the success of ‘Chhichhore’, claims Sanjay Nirupam

New Delhi: Politician Sanjay Nirupam, in a strongly-worded tweet, has claimed that actor Sushant Singh Rajput lost seven films in just six months despite giving hit a like ‘Chhichhore’ and he also alleged that the industry's ruthlessness works on a very different level.

In a tweet in Hindi, Sanjay Nirupam said, "After the success of ‘Chhichhore’, Sushant Singh Rajput had signed seven films. He lost the films in just six months. Why? The film industry's ruthlessness works on a very different level. And that ruthlessness took the life of one talented person."

Sanjay Nirupam’s tweet resonates with what filmmaker Shekhar Kapur had said after the Sushant’s death on Sunday. He had cast Sushant in the film ‘Paani’. However, the project got delayed. Shekhar Kapur had said that he “knew the story of the people that let the actor down as he would weep on his shoulder.”

“I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput,” read the filmmaker’s tweet.

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on Sunday. He was said to be under stress and depression for the last few months.

His last rites were performed on Monday evening in the presence of family members and a few Bollywood stars such as Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, director Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya, Vivek Oberoi and Mukesh Chhabra.