Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichhore trailer gets a thumbs up from Bollywood

New Delhi: The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore was unveiled on the occasion of Friendship Day. The trailer has struck the right chord with the audience and it is already being hailed as the perfect ode to friendship.

The trailer is a hit not only amongst the netizens but Bollywood stars have also come dropped in their words of appreciation for the film.

From Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, to Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda, everyone has taken to their Twitter as well as Instagram handles to appreciate the movie trailer

Tiger Shroff :

Wah!!! मेरे #Chhichhore All the best to the team #ChhiChhoreTrailer #SajidNadiadwala @ShraddhaKapoor @itsSSR @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies

Jacqueline Fernandez:

Set pe ki masti aur itne saalo ki dosti ! Love you!!! Yeh #ChhichhoreTrailer khaas humari wali dosti ke liye ! #Happy FriendshipDay मेरे chhichhore @wardakhannadiadwala@shraddhakapoor@sushantsinghrajput

#SajidNadiadwala

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Finally!!!!!!! So excited for this! #chhichhore

Aamir Khan:

.@niteshtiwari22 ji, really liked your trailer which you showed me. Wishing you all the very best for the film. May it receive all the love of our audience, and may it bring joy to all of us. Very keen to see it myself. #ChhichhoreTrailer

Alia Bhatt:

Friends make everything special and fun! Especially friends like these Such a lovely trailer

@ShraddhaKapoor @itsSSR Looking forward to this one! #ChhichhoreTrailer

Akshay Kumar:

This one made me take a trip down memory lane...some bonds are truly forever. #Chhichhore looks simple yet promising. Wishing my dear friend Sajid & team all the best! And #HappyFriendshipDay to all of you

Varun Dhawan:

On friendship day was very happy to watch the #chichoretrailer starring two of my very close friends @ShraddhaKapoor and @varunsharma90 with some very fine actors @itsSSR and the other cast members. Really looking forward to this @niteshtiwari22 & #sajidsir

Rajkumar Rao:

Really looking forward to this. Maza aayega. #ChhichhoreTrailer

Kriti Kharbanda:

Crazy. Fun. Love that’s how I define my friendship with मेरे Chhichhore #Sajidnadiadwala & @WardaNadiadwala Reliving all the madness after watching the #ChhichhoreTrailer

Mukti Mohan:

Aaj ka trailer hamare saalon ki yaari ke naam! मेरे Chhichhore @tusharpandeyx here's the #ChhichhoreTrailer for you & every special friend.

Pooja Hegde:

Love how your energy matches my crazy vibe मेरे Chhichhore Loved the #ChhichhoreTrailer and love you @WardaNadiadwala & #SajidNadiadwala

Gippy Grewal:

O U T S T A N D I N G @niteshtiwari22Sir .... All the best @itsSSR @ShraddhaKapoor @varunsharma90 and team #ChhiChhore Big Hug And Love From Punjab

Pritam:

Feeling very happy to be back with @Niteshtiwari22 after Dangal. And what better day than Friendship Day to release the trailer of this very warm film. #Chhichhore Trailer Out Now!!

Anurag Kashyap:

Happy Friendship Day pe college/school WhatsApp group mein forward karne wala trailer #Chhichhore @niteshtiwari22 majja

Adinath Kothare:

What a kickass trailer this is मेरे #Chhichhore @TahirRajBhasin ! All the best @niteshtiwari22 @itsSSR and team ! Can’t wait to watch the film !

Chhichhore is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Co-produced by Fox Star Studios.