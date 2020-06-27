Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Police probes if actor's bathrobe belt was first used for hanging

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide sent shock waves across the nation with his family, fans and friends mourning the sudden demise. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Mumbai police is currently investigating the case with new developments coming to fore every day.

While investigating, the police found a bathrobe belt torn into two parts was lying on the floor whereas Sushant Singh Rajput's body was on the bed. To bath rob belt being used for the extreme step.

All those who saw the actor's body hanging in the room on the day of his death, managed to get it down on the bed by cutting the kurta into two, reportedly. According to sources, the kurta which was used for hanging has been sent to Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to check whether the cloth was strong enough to bear the weight of the actor.

On the fateful day of the actor's death, police found Sushant's cupboard open with ironed clothes scattered, and bathrobe belt torn into two. Looks like, the actor first tried using a bath rob belt and then used the kurta for hanging.

The police is currently investigating whether Sushant first used the bathrobe belt for hanging.

Several actors including Shekhar Suman, Roopa Ganguly and SSR's fans are demanding a CBI probe into the case to ensure a fair probe.