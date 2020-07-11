हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Salman Khan's former manager Reshma Shetty records statement

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are demanding CBI probe to ensure a fair investigation, meanwhile, Mumbai police have questioned Salman Khan's former manager and popular celebrity manager Reshma Shetty. 

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has raised many questions about nepotism, favouritism in the movie business. His fans are demanding CBI probe to ensure a fair investigation, meanwhile, Mumbai police have questioned Salman Khan's former manager and popular celebrity manager Reshma Shetty. 

Reshma Shetty has been associated with superstars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt among others. According to sources, Reshma recorded her statement on Friday (July 10, 2020) and was questioned at the Bandra police station for about 5 long hours.

Since Reshma has worked with the who's who of Bollywood, the police is investigating whether there was any kind of gangism against Sushant in the industry. However, the celebrity manager told police that she met Sushant only twice and had no idea whether he suffered from any depression or if anyone was targetting him on purpose.

Mumbai Police has recorded the statement of around 35 people associated with Sushant Singh Rajput to probe the suicide case from all angles. 

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, leaving behind his fans, family and film fraternity mourning.

 

Sushant Singh RajputSalman KhanReshma ShettyCelebrity managerSSRSSR suicidesushant singh rajput suicide
