हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account statement shows transactions done of over Rs 2 lakh for 'puja, pandit fees' in July and August 2019

The development comes just a couple of days after Sushant's family accused his actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of practising black magic. Also, the actor's office boy named Ram has claimed that Rhea practiced black magic. 

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s bank account statement shows transactions done of over Rs 2 lakh for &#039;puja, pandit fees&#039; in July and August 2019

New Delhi: In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, it has been learnt that between July 2019 to August 2019, there were several transactions made from his bank account for certain puja rituals. The transactions were made in intervals, starting July 14 when Rs 45,000 was taken out for 'puja samagri', as mentioned in the bank statement.

A week later, on July 22, Rs 55,000 and Rs 36,000 were then debited from Sushant's account. Again, on August 2, a transaction was made in the name of 'puja samagri' for Rs 86,000. Moreover, on August 8 and 15, Rs 11,000 and Rs 60,000 was debited for 'pandit fees' and 'puja samagri', respectively, 

After August 15, there is no mention of any kind of transaction done for puja. 

The development comes just a couple of days after Sushant's family accused his actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of practising black magic. Also, the actor's office boy named Ram has claimed that Rhea practised black magic. 

"After Rhea came into Sushant's life, a lot of things changed. Like other employees, my salary also got delayed, I was asked to work for longer durations and was harassed. Rhea started asking me to do her personal stuff too. And if any worker refused to do it then she would fight," Ram told Zee News on Saturday.

"Rhea used to give some medicines to Sushant Singh Rajput. Before she came into his life, he was a happy person but afterwards, there used to stay melancholic. Rhea also practised black magic", he added.

Sushant died by suicide at the age of 34 in Mumbai. His death case is being investigated by the Mumbai Police since then. However, after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea, the Bihar Police has also set up an investigation in Mumbai.

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputRhea ChakrabortySushant Singh Rajput death casesushant bank account statementSushant Rhea
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Unable to locate Rhea Chakraborty, says Bihar DGP
  • 17,50,723Confirmed
  • 37,364Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,70,30,329Confirmed
  • 6,67,014Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M25S

Ayodhya: Worship for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan starts from Sunday