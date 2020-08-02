Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account statement shows transactions done of over Rs 2 lakh for 'puja, pandit fees' in July and August 2019

New Delhi: In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, it has been learnt that between July 2019 to August 2019, there were several transactions made from his bank account for certain puja rituals. The transactions were made in intervals, starting July 14 when Rs 45,000 was taken out for 'puja samagri', as mentioned in the bank statement.

A week later, on July 22, Rs 55,000 and Rs 36,000 were then debited from Sushant's account. Again, on August 2, a transaction was made in the name of 'puja samagri' for Rs 86,000. Moreover, on August 8 and 15, Rs 11,000 and Rs 60,000 was debited for 'pandit fees' and 'puja samagri', respectively,

After August 15, there is no mention of any kind of transaction done for puja.

The development comes just a couple of days after Sushant's family accused his actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of practising black magic. Also, the actor's office boy named Ram has claimed that Rhea practised black magic.

"After Rhea came into Sushant's life, a lot of things changed. Like other employees, my salary also got delayed, I was asked to work for longer durations and was harassed. Rhea started asking me to do her personal stuff too. And if any worker refused to do it then she would fight," Ram told Zee News on Saturday.

"Rhea used to give some medicines to Sushant Singh Rajput. Before she came into his life, he was a happy person but afterwards, there used to stay melancholic. Rhea also practised black magic", he added.

Sushant died by suicide at the age of 34 in Mumbai. His death case is being investigated by the Mumbai Police since then. However, after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea, the Bihar Police has also set up an investigation in Mumbai.