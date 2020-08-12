Sushant Singh Rajput's family suspects foul play in autopsy report, questions BMC

New Delhi: New developments in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death case emerge every single day. It has been learnt from actor's family sources that they suspect foul play in his autopsy report and have raised a few allegations before the CBI and the Bihar police.

Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy report confirmed that the actor died of Asphyxia due to hanging. However, the family alleges that in this case, the head skull should have been opened completely, after examining the scalp externally, sub-scalp layers should have been examined to verify any sort of injury.

The skull bone examination is done to check on any kind of fracture in the body. After this, the entire scalp is stitched back together as per the standard procedure. The family maintains that looking at the last pictures of the actor, it seems his complete autopsy was not performed.

The late actor's family also alleges that when on June 8, Sushant's former manager Disha Salian was found dead, a swab test to check coronavirus was conducted on June 9 and the report came on June 11 and post mortem was conducted only after that. Till then, her body was in the mortuary.

However, when Sushant died on June 14, his post-mortem was conducted the same night at 11 pm while his COVID-19 test report came later. The family has raised questions on the different procedure being followed by the BMC in both death cases.