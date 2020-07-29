Sushant Singh Rajput's father names Rhea Chakraborty's former manager Shruti Modi in FIR, Bihar police to quiz her soon

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and six others including her family members of abetting actor's suicide. One of the persons named in the complaint happens to be Shruti Modi.

It has been learnt by Zee Media that Shruti Modi is the former manager of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. According to sources, the Mumbai police has questioned Shruti Modi once.

Now, Bihar police, which is in Mumbai for Sushant's investigation will be questioning Shruti Modi soon.

Sushant's father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420 and 306.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Over 37 people have been questioned so far in relation to the actor.