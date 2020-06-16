हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Gupta has priceless memories of his ‘alien brother’ – Take a look

Siddharth Gupta has shared memories of Sushant Singh Rajput reminiscing the good old days they spent together.

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s friend Siddharth Gupta has priceless memories of his ‘alien brother’ – Take a look
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@siddharthhgupta

New Delhi: Actor Siddharth Gupta, who was a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared priceless memories of the late star reminiscing the good old days they spent together. In an emotional post, Siddharth wrote, “Cannot describe the pain. You will stay in me forever. See you on the other side, my Alien brother. Till we meet again on a starry, starry night in a different world with unending possibilities.”

The post has pictures of them from their holidays, videos of Sushant enjoying a boat ride, playing the guitar and making a splash in the pool. Another video features the duo playfully jumping into a lake.

Here are the memories of Sushant, as shared by Siddharth. He is producer Vikas Gupta’s brother.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. His last rites were held on June 15. The 34-year-old actor was said to be under stress and depression for some months.

Sushant debuted in the entertainment industry with the TV show ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’. His second show - ‘Pavitra Rishta’ – made him quite popular and gave him utmost recognition. After a successful stint on TV, the actor forayed into films.

Sushant Singh Rajput was the star of films such as ‘Kai Po Chhe!’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Chhichore’, among several others.

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputSiddharth GuptaSushant Singh Rajput memories
Next
Story

Inside Salman Khan’s nephew Yohan’s lockdown birthday with family
  • 3,43,091Confirmed
  • 9,900Deaths

Full coverage

  • 79,63,453Confirmed
  • 4,34,432Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT32M12S

China's statement after the firing between soldiers on the India-China border, "Indian soldiers provoke Chinese soldiers"