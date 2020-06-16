Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Gupta has priceless memories of his ‘alien brother’ – Take a look

New Delhi: Actor Siddharth Gupta, who was a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared priceless memories of the late star reminiscing the good old days they spent together. In an emotional post, Siddharth wrote, “Cannot describe the pain. You will stay in me forever. See you on the other side, my Alien brother. Till we meet again on a starry, starry night in a different world with unending possibilities.”

The post has pictures of them from their holidays, videos of Sushant enjoying a boat ride, playing the guitar and making a splash in the pool. Another video features the duo playfully jumping into a lake.

Here are the memories of Sushant, as shared by Siddharth. He is producer Vikas Gupta’s brother.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. His last rites were held on June 15. The 34-year-old actor was said to be under stress and depression for some months.

Sushant debuted in the entertainment industry with the TV show ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’. His second show - ‘Pavitra Rishta’ – made him quite popular and gave him utmost recognition. After a successful stint on TV, the actor forayed into films.

Sushant Singh Rajput was the star of films such as ‘Kai Po Chhe!’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Chhichore’, among several others.