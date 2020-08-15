Sushant Singh Rajput's gym partner files intervention application in SC, alleges attempts were made to end actor's film career

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death case has led to yet another twist. Now, Sushant's gym partner Sunil Shukla has filed an intervention application in the Supreme Court and also lodged a complaint in Bandra police station.

Sunil Shukla has alleged that attempts were made by certain people to end Sushant's movie career and it would be better if the case is investigated by the CBI instead of Mumbai police.

Sunil told Zee Media that Sushant's film 'Drive' did not get a theatrical release and was rather streamed on an OTT platform. Also, the late actor was mocked at the IIFA Awards held in Macau.

Sunil also claimed that he has a lot of information about Sushant which he wanted to reveal to the police but even after filing a complaint, the Mumbai police did not call him for recording his statement. And primarily for that reason, he filed an intervention application in the apex court.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has been grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) twice in the money laundering case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The ED also questioned Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Rhea, her father, ex-manager Shruti Modi and her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah.