Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer Vikas Singh alleges 'AIIMS doctor told me photos indicate it's death by strangulation, not suicide'

Besides the CBI probing actor's death, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NBC) is investigating the drugs angle and Enforcement Directorate is looking into the money laundering case. 

Play

New Delhi: Adding a new twist to the mysterious death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, family lawyer Vikas Singh has made an explosive revelation on Twitter this morning. 

Senior advocate Vikas Singh took to Twitter and wrote: Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of the AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide.

It must be noted that although Mumbai police stated that it is a suicide, Sushant's family, friends and an ocean of fan following suspected foul play in his death. Eventually, the case went to CBI which is now awaiting AIIMS viscera report to come to a conclusive closure. 

With three premiere agencies investigating the curious death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, all eyes are now on finding out the truth. 

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14, 2020. 

 

