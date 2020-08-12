Sushant Singh Rajput's relative Neeraj Kumar Singh sends notice to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his controversial remarks

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's relative and Bihar BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh alias Bablu has sent a notice to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut via email over his controversial remarks regarding late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father and his family.

Neeraj Kumar Singh has in the notice given 48 hours time to Raut for apologising over his scathing statements. He has demanded an apology, failing which a proper legal course will be undertaken.

Countering Shiv Sena's controversial statements regarding the late actor's family, Neeraj said, "We want justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Shiv Sena is interfering in it and unnecessarily politicising it, trying to save a few people. We are fighting for Sushant and not making it a political issue but why Shiv Sena is making such a hue and cry over it, the world is watching."

Talking about the Bihar police investigation in the case, he said: "The Bihar police team officials went to Mumbai for carrying out the investigation if the government had an issue with it, they should have raised it and not any fringe group. As far as Karni Sena is concerned, it has been supporting us right from the time Sushant was found dead. In fact, Kari Sena President visited Patna and expressed solidarity."

On Rhea Chakraborty's claim that Sushant was showing sign of depression during their Europe trip, Neeraj Kumar Singh said, "Rhea has gotten herself into trouble mentioning this. If at all she felt Sushant was not well, she should have immediately informed his family members about it. But she chose not to tell anyone from his family which is a crime. She has in a way created pressure on him and hindered his mental health."