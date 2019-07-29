close

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl's airport PDA is too cute to miss!

Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl&#039;s airport PDA is too cute to miss!
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and dashing model Rohman Shawl were recently papped at the airport and guess what? The lovey-dovey couple walked hand-in-hand and happily posed for the shutterbugs. The duo flashed a million-dollar smile at paps and posed for clicks. 

Rohman looked handsome in white while beauty queen Sushmita preferred black for her airport spotting. The gorgeous couple has been spotted multiple times hanging out together.  
Check out their latest pictures: 

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Sush and Rohman's cutesy PDA and walking hand-in-hand at the airport gives major relationship goals. The duo's social media exchange on multiple times is also eye-catchy and all things mushy. 

A few days back they even enjoyed a brief vacay together in Armenia along with Sush's daughters Rhee and Rysa. Their holiday pictures went viral on the internet sending the fans into a tizzy. 

Interestingly, both Sushmita and her model boyfriend Rohman Shawl are majorly into fitness and gymming. The actress was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film.

 

 

Sushmita SenRohman ShawlSushmita Sen picsairport pics
