Sushmita Sen Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Marrying Lalit Modi

NEW DELHI: Sushmita Sen, who is enjoying the success of the third season of her web series 'Aarya', recently opened up about the rumours connecting her with businessman Lalit Modi and that if she was going to marry him.

The former Miss Universe has revealed in an interview to Mid-Day that her brief relationship with Lalit Modi was 'just another phase', but she was amused by how pictures of them were received by people.

The actress on being asked if she ever had plans to marry Lalit Modi stated that 'if she was going to marry someone, she would be married to them. "Either she does it or she doesn't," she said.

The actress maintained that while she never officially shared her relationship status with Lalit Modi, she took to Instagram and shared a post to clarify that she's not married. She also gave a befitting reply to those who called her gold-digger for dating the businessman. "I just put out one post on Instagram because sometimes I think when people keep quiet, their silence is mistaken for weakness or fear. I just needed to put out one post to let them know I am laughing. After that, I was done with it."

Sushmita Sen's Dating Life

Earlier in 2022, Lalit Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and dropped a series of romantic pictures with the Sushmita, announcing that they are together. He had posted a tweet announcing Sushmita as his 'better half', only to clarify in another tweet that they are not married but are dating.

However, after much furore, Sushmita issued a clarification on Instagram that she doesn't have a ring on her finger yet.

Sushmita was recently seen rekindling her romance with former beau and model Rohman Shawl. The two were seen holding hands at a recent held Diwali bash, dropping hints that they have rekindled their romance.

Speaking of Lalit Modi, the former IPL chairman left India in 2010 amid investigations into tax evasion and money-laundering linked to the venture. He has been in London since then.