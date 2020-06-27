हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen gets handwritten love letter from fan

"Sushmita Sen I love you," the note reads.

Sushmita Sen gets handwritten love letter from fan

Mumbai: Sushmita Sen has shared on Instagram a photo of a handwritten love letter that a fan sent to her.



"The ultimate #loveletter. I am blessed to receive a lot of love and kindness over the years, from all my #fans. My favourite being the old fashioned way...hand written letters!!! I've read every letter ever send to me, it's usually been an outpouring of emotions, filling pages with the overwhelming power of love and belonging!!! Yet, this is the first time, I've received a letter that took a second to read but it's simplicity will resonate a lifetime!!! I LOVE YOU TOO!!! #sharing #love #simplicity #depth #awesomeness #duggadugga," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Sushmita recently made a comeback after five years in the web series "Aarya". The series, which marks her digital debut, saw her return to the screen five years after her last outing, the Bengali arthouse film, "Nirbaak".

 

