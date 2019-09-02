Sushmita Sen goes scuba diving with her 10-year-old daughter Alisah- See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen on Sunday shared an interesting video of her 10-year-old daughter Alisah learning scuba diving. The actress in her post revealed that Alisah waited for five years to try out the water sport.

Sharing a video of herself with her daughter, Sushmita wrote, "To the bravest 10 year old I know & take pride in being her mother!! This is what I gifted her for her 10th birthdayAlisah was only 5 yrs old when Renee & I got certified as PADI Open Water Scuba Diver, and she was most annoyed that the minimum age for scuba diving was 10 yrs old...she waited 5 birthdays for this day!!!And of course did her first scuba dive in Maldives, just like her Maa & sisterSHE WAS AMAZING, logging in 41 minutes & 9 meters/ 29 feet in the Indian Ocean.My #godchild @aaliyahsenb8 age 16yrs old also did her first scuba dive with Alisah & I couldn’t be prouder of both my incredible babies!!!Thank you Naveen & Hussain for being the most amazing instructors my kids could ever have hoped for, to go past all fears & DIVE!!! HAPPYYYYY BIRTHDAY ALISAH!!! #sharing #training #scubadiving #padi #maldives #birthdaygirl #proudmom I love you guys!!!!

Sushmita was also accompanied by her beau Rohman and elder daughter Renee. She made her relationship official with Rohman in 2018. Since then the couple is spotted together in almost every event. Their social media handle reeks of their whirlwind romance. The couple is rumored to tie the knot later this year

The actress enjoys a massive fan base is quite active on social media. She is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah.

The actress was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film. It had an ensemble star cast with the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sushmita Sen, Paresh Rawal, Kangana Ranaut, Neetu Chandra and Sunil Shetty.