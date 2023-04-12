Sushmita Sen Goes Shopping With Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl And Daughter Alisah - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Sushmita Sen was recently clicked with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Alisah outside a store in Mumbai, doing their regular shopping. The paps spotted them and the star happily obliged for a few pictures. Last month, Sushmita shared the news of her heart attack, a couple of days after it happened.

Dressed in casuals, Sushmita and Rohman were seen together after their workout video which was shared a few days back. The video was shared by celebrity pap Viral Bhayani on his social media handle. Check it out here:

Sushmita's personal life was all over the headlines after businessman and former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi expressed his love for the lady through their cosy pictures shared on social media, sending fans into a tizzy. However, looks like it fizzled out soon.

The actress talked about her split from model-actor Rohman Shawl in December 2021 in an Instagram post. But the duo has been spotted together on a couple of occasions.

Sushmita opened up on suffering a heart attack through on her Instagram handle. She talked about having undergone angioplasty after that. The 'Aarya' actor informed her fans through social media that she was diagnosed with a 95 per cent blockage in the main artery. Since then, the actor has been updating with her health details on Instagram. In one of her live sessions, Sushmita requested the younger generation to get their hearts checked at regular intervals.

On the work front, Sushmita is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titled 'Taali'. She is gearing up for 'Aarya 3' along with her which also stars Sikander Kher in a pivotal role.