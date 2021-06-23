Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee would love to work with her mother, says she has a fun equation with Rohman Shawl

New Delhi: Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen’s elder daughter Renee recently made her acting debut with the short film ‘Suttabaazi’. The star kid plans to have a career in acting and also hopes to share screen space with her mother someday.

In an interview with ETimes, talking about her acting journey, Renee says, “My mother’s journey is very different from mine. She can always share her experiences but in the end, it's my decision to take things forward. I can only be told about the pros and cons. I have been in my mom’s shoes but I haven’t stayed there for long. Facing the camera is not easy. There are so many things to be taken care of. I have realised that wanting to be an actor and to actually become one are totally different things. You can be having a really bad day but you just can't let that show in your work. I really got to learn a lot of things. Just like every other profession, you have to work really hard. Especially for the dreams that I have for myself, it's going to take a lot of hard work.”

Talking about working with Sushmita, Renee shares, “Yes, I would love to work with her. Why not! It excites me. We have spoken about it so many times at home. But I also know that to reach where she is, will take me a lot of time. When I saw ‘Aarya’, I was spellbound! I told her I want to work with her but I have to work a lot on myself to get to where she is. Although we have talked about working together, we have never really discussed a genre per se. So, maybe a love story or an action film.”

The star kid also revealed her equation with Sushmita’s beau Rohman Shawl. Renee said they share a fun equation and go out to restaurants to try different cuisines.

“There are times when Rohman uncle shares his experiences with us, we have discussions with Alisah, we talk about things happening around us. We all have a fun equation. It's all relaxed and happy. We try out new cuisines and new restaurants together. We are all in a happy space, more than anything,” tells Renee.