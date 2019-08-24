Sushmita Sen shares picture with 'humsafar' Rohman Shawl on Instagram- See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen posted a perfect couple fie with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl on her Instagram handle. Wishing her fans on the occasion of Janmasthami, Sush shared a picture of the two of them.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rohman wrote, "My playful #humsafar on a road less travelled by!!! Happy Janmashtami to you & all your loved ones!! May you know love of oneself & of another...in that order!!I love you guys!!! Alisah, Renee, @rohmanshawl #yourstruly."

To which Rohman replied, "How good we look together ya Muahhh my #humsafar@sushmitasen47."

Sushmita made her relationship official with Rohman in 2018. Since then the couple is spotted together in almost every event. Their social media handle reeks of their whirlwind romance. The couple is rumored to tie the knot later this year

The actress enjoys a massive fan base is quite active on social media. She is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah.

The actress was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film. It had an ensemble star cast with the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sushmita Sen, Paresh Rawal, Kangana Ranaut, Neetu Chandra and Sunil Shetty.