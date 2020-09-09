हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aarya

Sushmita Sen starrer 'Aarya' now available in six different languages

The show premiered in June this year on Hotstar. On popular demand and fan reactions, the series from filmmaker Ram Madhvani is now available in 6 other regional languages. 

Sushmita Sen starrer &#039;Aarya&#039; now available in six different languages

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen's digital debut 'Aarya' received a warm response from viewers. The 9-episode drama about Aarya - a woman caught in the underbelly of a drug ring, forced to take on the reins after the tragic loss of her husband; as she fights to protect her children against all odds. 

The show premiered in June this year on Hotstar. On popular demand and fan reactions, the series from filmmaker Ram Madhvani is now available in 6 other regional languages. 

Iconic dialogues from the show that was an instant fan hit and have over time become a part of our pop-culture are now available in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam. 

This comes as a treat for audiences who are comfortable watching shows in their own language and this dubbed version is now available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Ram Madhvani said, "When we created Aarya, we always knew it was something special! The fact that audiences from all parts of India want to watch it in their language makes it a very humbling experience. In a diverse country like ours, we’ve been given this tremendous opportunity to present our story in 6 different languages. I think audiences will now be able to develop a deeper connection to the story and the world of Aarya, and we hope that it gets as much love and appreciation as the Hindi one".

 'Aarya' features Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary amongst others. 

With Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi as the co-creators and co-directors and Vinod Rawat as the co-director, Aarya has become one of the most-loved series. Co-produced by Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine, Aarya is an official adaptation of popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza.  

 
 

Tags:
AaryaSushmita SenAarya web seriesRam MadhvaniChandrachur Singh
Next
Story

Happy Birthday Cookie, says Shilpa Shetty to hubby Raj Kundra in the most romantic video - Watch

  • 43,70,128Confirmed
  • 73,890Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M39S

Actress Kangana Ranaut compares her Mumbai office to Ram Mandir