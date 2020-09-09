Sushmita Sen starrer 'Aarya' now available in six different languages

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen's digital debut 'Aarya' received a warm response from viewers. The 9-episode drama about Aarya - a woman caught in the underbelly of a drug ring, forced to take on the reins after the tragic loss of her husband; as she fights to protect her children against all odds.

The show premiered in June this year on Hotstar. On popular demand and fan reactions, the series from filmmaker Ram Madhvani is now available in 6 other regional languages.

Iconic dialogues from the show that was an instant fan hit and have over time become a part of our pop-culture are now available in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam.

This comes as a treat for audiences who are comfortable watching shows in their own language and this dubbed version is now available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Ram Madhvani said, "When we created Aarya, we always knew it was something special! The fact that audiences from all parts of India want to watch it in their language makes it a very humbling experience. In a diverse country like ours, we’ve been given this tremendous opportunity to present our story in 6 different languages. I think audiences will now be able to develop a deeper connection to the story and the world of Aarya, and we hope that it gets as much love and appreciation as the Hindi one".

'Aarya' features Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary amongst others.

With Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi as the co-creators and co-directors and Vinod Rawat as the co-director, Aarya has become one of the most-loved series. Co-produced by Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine, Aarya is an official adaptation of popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza.



