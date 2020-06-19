हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aarya

Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' audience review: Netizens give it a thumbs up, welcome actress back!

'Aarya' also marks the return of 'Maachis' actor Chandrachur Singh after a long time.

Sushmita Sen&#039;s &#039;Aarya&#039; audience review: Netizens give it a thumbs up, welcome actress back!
Pic Courtesy: Show still

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen is back to the wooing her audiences and how! In and as 'Aarya' - her digital debut has released on Hotstar today and fans can't stop gushing over it online.

'Aarya' is created by 'Neerja' fame filmmaker Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and is also written by the former. It is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza by Pieter Bart Korthuis. The crime drama is s co-directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat respectively.

Take a look at audience review of 'Aarya':

The series also marks the return of 'Maachis' actor Chandrachur Singh after a long time. It features Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx ONell, 
Namit Das, Manish Choudhary amongst various others in pivotal roles.

 

