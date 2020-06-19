Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' audience review: Netizens give it a thumbs up, welcome actress back!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen is back to the wooing her audiences and how! In and as 'Aarya' - her digital debut has released on Hotstar today and fans can't stop gushing over it online.

'Aarya' is created by 'Neerja' fame filmmaker Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and is also written by the former. It is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza by Pieter Bart Korthuis. The crime drama is s co-directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat respectively.

Take a look at audience review of 'Aarya':

#Aarya @thesushmitasen @disneyplusHSVIP Just watched 1st episode of Aarya and it was bang on . Gonna watch 2nd episode soon..!!https://t.co/r4hhjwmqcZ — Ayushi Modi (@AayushiModi7) June 19, 2020

Thanks @DisneyPlusHS for bringing back the actors like @thesushmitasen @chandrachoorsingh.Only watched first episode and I felt where were you guys for so long... #Aarya — Nischay Ranjan (@iamnischay007) June 19, 2020

#Aarya is Masterpiece . As usual @thesushmitasen has done well , The lady Godfather .

Story is something new to watch .

Happy to see her back . A Must Watch Web Series #Aarya@DisneyPlusHS@RamKMadhvani pic.twitter.com/I90fvyiB0J — Nitesh Shravane (@NiteshShravane7) June 19, 2020

The series also marks the return of 'Maachis' actor Chandrachur Singh after a long time. It features Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx ONell,

Namit Das, Manish Choudhary amongst various others in pivotal roles.