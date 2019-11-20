Sushmita Sen's birthday was lit with surprise party, balloons, tent, cake and 'all hearts' by Rohman Shawl – Watch

New Delhi: The stunner of an actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen turned 44 this year on November 19. She got the perfect birthday surprise from boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters—Alisah and Renée respectively.

To thank the people who made her birthday a memorable affair, Sush shared some videos from last night along with the 'thank you' note in the caption: “What a magical #birthday EVERYTHING I COULD’VE WISHED FOR & MORE Thank you jaan @rohmanshawl for this ALL HEART Birthday Surprise!!! I love youEveryone acted sooooo well...I really had no idea!!! And there it was...a magical terrace with lights, balloons, tent, yummy cake & heartfelt notes suspended all over...How simply loved you make me feel Alisah, Renée, @rohmanshawl @pritam_shikhare @nupur_shikhare & Rajesh!!!Even my other baby, My puddle called #darling came to surprise me!!!#sharing #cherished #happiness #love #family #friends #celebrations #44yrs #birthdaygirl I love you guys!! #duggadugga”

Sushmita was surprised with a beautifully lit terrace with fairy lights, tent, hearts, cake and romantic notes hung all over. Her boyfriend Rohman, daughters and people who are close to her stood by her side making her day indeed a special one.

An overwhelmed Sush was filled with happy tears on seeing all of this and the efforts with which everything was kept a secret from her.

On the work front, she was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film.